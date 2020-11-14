Paige Spiranac Has A Subtle Message For Bryson DeChambeau

Heading into the 2020 Masters, Bryson DeChambeau made quite the claim. The powerful driver believed that he could play Augusta National like it was a par 67.

“From a driving perspective, I just am trying to get up there like I’m in a batter’s box swinging as hard as I can trying to hit a home run,” said DeChambeau. “I don’t know if there’s a better way to say it.”

Of course, things have not gone as planned for DeChambeau. The favorite heading into the week barely made the cut following the second round.

DeChambeau, who won his first major at the U.S. Open earlier this year, is currently -2 for the tournament. He’s in a tie for 34th place, 14 strokes off the lead.

Someone is playing the course like it’s a par 67, though: Dustin Johnson.

Popular social media personality Paige Spiranac pointed that out in not-so-subtle fashion on Saturday evening.

“DJ playing like the par at Augusta is 67,” she tweeted.

DJ playing like the par at Augusta is 67 — Paige Spiranac (@PaigeSpiranac) November 14, 2020

Well played, Paige.

Of course, Spiranac is far from the only golf fan making Bryson DeChambeau jokes on Saturday. The entire golfing world seems to be enjoying his struggles at Augusta National.

Johnson, meanwhile, is four strokes ahead of the field at -16.

The Masters is airing on CBS.