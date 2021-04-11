Paige Spiranac Has A Suggestion For Jordan Spieth

Jordan Spieth is very much in contention heading into the final round of The Masters on Sunday morning.

The three-time major champion, who won The Masters in 2015, is hoping to rise up the leaderboard and find another win on Sunday afternoon. Spieth, 27, is currently six strokes back of the leader, Hideki Matsuyama, who’s at -11 for the tournament.

Spieth has been playing very well as of late, winning last weekend in Texas. He was among the favorites to win at Augusta National this weekend. Now, he’ll have a chance to do just that on Sunday afternoon.

Paige Spiranac, a former college golfer turned sports media personality, had a funny suggestion for Spieth heading into his final round.

“Spieth should just start missing greens on purpose. He chips everything in,” she tweeted.

Spieth did have a pretty incredible shot onto the green on Saturday.

Golf shots don’t get much better than that. Hopefully we’ll see one or two like that from Spieth on Sunday.

The final round of The Masters will be televised by CBS this afternoon.