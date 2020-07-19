The Spun

Paige Spiranac Sums Up The State Of Golf Twitter

Paige Spiranac

Golf Twitter can be a bit dramatic at times.

Last week, many fans were ripping the sport for the final round of the Workday Charity Open not being on live television. Instead, it was available on streaming platforms, with the final round shown on tape delay.

This week, golf fans have found another topic to complain about. The final round of The Memorial is currently in a weather delay. It’s possible the final round will be pushed to Monday due to storms in the Columbus, Ohio area.

Paige Spiranac, who has a massive social media platform, is quite annoyed by all of the complaining on Twitter lately.

“I hate golf twitter sometimes. Yall b—h about streaming last week and now complain about them not moving up the tee times this week,” she wrote.

The final round of The Memorial is currently in a weather delay. Play was stopped earlier this afternoon due to storms.

Unfortunately, there are pop-up storms spread across Dublin, Ohio, where the tournament is being played.

There’s reportedly a line of thunder storms scheduled to get into the area at 7 p.m. E.T., too.

Jon Rahm is currently leading The Memorial at -12. He’s at even par through four holes so far this afternoon.

The final round of The Memorial is airing on CBS.


