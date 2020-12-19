Paige Spiranac Sums Up Everyone’s Thoughts On Charlie Woods

If you weren’t familiar with Charlie Woods before today, you probably are now.

The 11-year-old son of Tiger Woods is playing in a father-son scramble match on Saturday morning. The Woods duo is playing alongside Justin Thomas and his father at the PNC Championship.

“What I do find interesting: I think Tiger turned pro slightly before me or around the same time as me,” Padraig Harrington said on Friday. “This is the first tournament I’ve ever played in that Tiger Woods is playing in that he’s not the star of the show.

“He should note that himself. He ain’t the star of the show this week. And that’s very much among the players and the pros. We’re all going down the range, and everybody is stopping to watch Charlie. ‘Move out of the way, Tiger.’ It is incredible the buzz it’s created.”

Charlie Woods is already creating a lot of buzz on the course on Saturday afternoon.

Popular social media personality Paige Spiranac summed up everyone’s thoughts on Charlie Woods this afternoon.

Charlie Woods is cooler than all of us — Paige Spiranac (@PaigeSpiranac) December 19, 2020

She’s not wrong.

When you’re 11 years old and hitting shots like this, you’re really cool:

Father and son teaming up. Tiger and Charlie Woods make eagle 🤝 (via @PGATOUR) pic.twitter.com/qFBLzIG1JN — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) December 19, 2020

The father-son tournament is airing across NBC Sports on Saturday.