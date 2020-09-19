Paige Spiranac Sums Up Her Thoughts On The U.S. Open

We’re nearly three rounds into the U.S. Open at Winged Foot.

So far, the course is proving to be the winner. Matthew Wolff is leading the field at -5 after posting a ridiculous 65 on Saturday. After him, only one other golfer – Bryson DeChambeau – is more than a stroke under par, as he’s at -3.

There has been some entertaining golf played this weekend, but there’s also been a lot of carnage. Several big names have missed the cut, too. Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson both ended play on Friday. Another top name, Brooks Koepka, missed the tournament due to injury.

So, from a big-name excitement standpoint, the U.S. Open hasn’t fully delivered.

Social media star Paige Spiranac appears to be in that camp. She summed up her thoughts on the major tournament on Twitter.

“This US Open has been underwhelming,” she tweeted, before adding:

“It’s not bad. I’ve enjoyed watching it but we’ve been spoiled with majors lately. Not many interesting storylines or drama.”

That’s a fair comment. From a drama standpoint, there’s not much there. But maybe that will change on Sunday.

As the course has proven, anything can happen. Hopefully we’ll have some drama down the stretch on Sunday evening.