Paige Spiranac Sums Up Her Thoughts On Tiger’s Masters Win

Like many other golf fans, Instagram sensation Paige Spiranac was glued in to Tiger Woods’ stirring victory at the 2019 Masters.

With the 2020 Masters right around the corner, Spiranac made a confession to her Twitter followers. To this day, she still can watch replays of Woods’ historic win.

“I could re-watch Tiger win the 2019 Masters over and over again,” Spiranac wrote. “One of my all-time favorite moments in sports.”

Woods will look to defend his Masters title starting tomorrow. He hasn’t been playing his best golf since the restart, but is always dangerous at Augusta, with five wins all-time.

We will have Masters coverage for you all weekend at The Spun. Also, you can expect a lot of opinions from Paige Spiranac on Twitter over the next four days.

Whenever there’s a golf major, she’s always most active.