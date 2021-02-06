Paige Spiranac Sums Up How Everyone Feels About Jordan Spieth Today

Although plenty of big names remained in the mix headed into the weekend at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, Jordan Spieth stole the show on Saturday.

The 27-year-old, three-time major champion showed flashes of his former self throughout the third round at TPC Scottsdale. He exploded for a 10-under, 61, tying his career low on the PGA tour. He built upon back-to-back 67’s on Thursday and Friday and grabbed a share of the lead heading into Sunday.

Golf social media personality Paige Spiranac was among the many impressed by Spieth’s play in the third round on Saturday. She took to Twitter and shared a thought that resonated with golf fans as they watched the 27-year-old shine.

“Love seeing Jordan Spieth back in the mix,” Spiranac wrote.

Love seeing Jordan Spieth back in the mix — Paige Spiranac (@PaigeSpiranac) February 6, 2021

Spiranac hit the nail on the head. Golf is always more fun to watch when Spieth is in contention, which will make Sunday at Waste Management Phoenix Open must-watch television.

Saturday’s third round from Spieth was reminiscent of the mid-2010’s when he emerged as one of the game’s most exciting young golfers. When he finished in the top-5 in every major in 2015, with back-to-back wins at The Masters and the U.S. Open, everyone thought that he would become a mainstay at the top of leaderboards.

But, Spieth has won just one major victory since, in 2017 at The Open Championship. In 63 starts between 2018 and 2020, he has zero wins on the PGA tour.

A win at the Waste Management Phoenix Open would immediately put Spieth back on the map. If his putter continues to stay hot, he’ll definitely be the favorite to close things out. Although his play on Saturday was impressive, Spieth will have to hold off a charging Xander Schauffele to get the win.

The fourth and final round of the Waste Management Phoenix Open will air on NBC in the afternoon on Sunday.