Over the weekend, golf fans were enraged following a very controversial two-stroke penalty assessed to Abraham Ancer following the first round of The Masters.

Ancer received a two-stroke penalty after he accidentally brushed the sand with his club while he was in a bunker. The move definitely improved his lie, but he clearly didn’t do it on purpose.

On Wednesday, social media star and former pro golfer Paige Spiranac opened up on the call.

“You shouldn’t have zoom in and slow it down to see if it’s a penalty or not,” Spiranac said.

Was the Abraham Ancer penalty at Augusta deserved?@PaigeSpiranac sounds off with @TeddyGreenstein on 'The Range' this week: https://t.co/Lowf0HeeVU pic.twitter.com/XieQaSfadv — PointsBet Sportsbook (@PointsBetUSA) April 14, 2021

“A lot of people on social media were like, ‘well, if this was Patrick Reed everyone would have been agreeing with it,’ she continued.

“No, here’s the difference. Patrick Reed is out there with like a shovel and literally moving buckets of sand while he takes his club back. I had to watch that video with Ancer four or five times to see if the sand moved or not.”

Ancer didn’t agree with the call either. “I was just informed that I have been assessed a 2 stroke penalty for unintentionally grazing the sand in my backswing on hole 15,” Ancer said about the ruling. “While I’m gutted, I can’t wait to get after it tomorrow.”

He accepted the penalty anyway.

In the end, the penalty cost Ancer close to $100,000 in earnings at the Masters. He ended the tournament at one-over par for the weekend.