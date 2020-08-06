Paige Spiranac Sums Up The PGA Championship Course Today

On Thursday morning, the world’s best golfers took to the course at TPC Harding Park for the 2020 PGA Championship.

It took a little longer than expected, but the first major of the year finally graced the television sets around the country. A few big names like Tiger Woods, Brooks Koepka and new world No. 1 Justin Thomas were on the course early.

However, it was a former PGA Champion who took the early lead this afternoon. Jason Day finished his first round with a five-under, 65 to hold a one shot lead over Koepka and a few others.

Other players, though, were not as fortunate as day. Many of the top golfers in the world struggled when they found themselves in the rough.

All of the talk leading up to the tournament was how tough the rough was going to be this weekend. It lived up to the hype and fans from all over took notice.

Paige Spiranac, an Instagram model and golfer, made her thoughts clear.

“That rough is thicker than a bowl of oatmeal,” she said.

She’s not wrong.

Many of the players who found themselves in the rough during the first round have struggled to find pars.

52 of the over 130 players in the field are under par so far in the first round. The rough is only going to get longer as the tournament rolls on as well.