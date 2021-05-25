Paige Spiranac Sums Up The State Of The PGA Tour

On Sunday afternoon, 50-year-old Phil Mickelson outlasted the competition to become the oldest male golfer to win a major championship.

Mickelson got out to a hot start on Sunday at the PGA Championship, opening a four-shot lead on the front nine. Although he came back to the field over the back nine, he still held on for his sixth major win.

Fans were obviously delighted to see Phil back in the winner’s column. But he’s not the only golfer to be excited about as Jordan Spieth is back to playing elite golf. Even Rickie Fowler had a good showing at the PGA Championship.

Of course, there’s also the rivalry between Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka that saw another chapter added to the saga last night.

With all that’s going on in the golf world, analyst and social media superstar Paige Spiranac likes the state of golf right now.

“Jordan Spieth back, Phil Mickelson winning a major, Brooks vs Bryson rivalry stronger than ever. This is a great golf year and it’s only May,” she said on Twitter.

Late Monday night a video hit social media that had the golf world in tears – of laughter. An scrapped interview attempt with Brooks Koepka resulted in an incredible moment.

Koepka was in the midst of talking when he lost his train of thought as Bryson DeChambeau walked by.

Perhaps we’ll see them paired up at the U.S. Open next month.