Paige Spiranac Sums Up What It’s Like To Watch Jordan Spieth

Jordan Spieth was back this weekend – almost.

The three-time major champion winner was in contention on the final day of the Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial in Fort Worth, Texas. Ultimately, though, Spieth had one too many frustrating holes.

Spieth, 26, finished in a tie for 10th place. He shot -11 for the tournament, four strokes behind of the champion, Daniel Berger.

It’s been three years since Spieth won a professional event. His last win came in July 2017, when he won the Open Championship.

Spieth is one of the most-talented golfers in the world, but he’s also one of the most-frustrating players to watch. He missed a couple of extremely make-able putts on Sunday that would’ve kept him in contention.

Popular Instagram golfer Paige Spiranac summed up everyone’s thoughts on Spieth on Sunday.

I’ve missed listening to Spieth talk to himself — Paige Spiranac (@PaigeSpiranac) June 13, 2020

Spieth is so good at putting but also so bad — Paige Spiranac (@PaigeSpiranac) June 14, 2020

Golf.com summed Spieth up pretty well, too:

He’s still shaky off the tee and isn’t putting like he did when he racked up wins in 2015 and 2016 (or even like last year, when he had that clicking despite other struggles), but he’s always been streaky and, boy, is he complex. At Colonial he briefly held the solo lead on Saturday and entered the final round just one shot back. He then went on a Spieth-like stretch of three bogeys in four holes on the front side, only to go on another Spieth-like stretch of three birdies in four holes to start the back (then blasted one O.B.). He finished T10, and we’ll be on Spieth Watch again next week at Harbor Town.

Spieth is expected to participate in the RBC Heritage tournament, which will take place from June 18-21.

If this past weekend was any indication, Spieth will be close to must-watch territory.