Paige Spiranac Had A Telling Comment On Bryson DeChambeau

Paige Spiranac has been among Bryson DeChambeau’s biggest critics, but even the social media star can admit that he’s entertaining to watch.

Spiranac, who has nearly 3 million followers on Instagram, has sent some brutally honest messages to DeChambeau in recent weeks.

When DeChambeau had somewhat of a meltdown at The Memorial last month, Spiranac was quick to point out how tough it’s been to root for him.

“So on brand for Bryson to yell at someone for doing their job,” she wrote. “I was a big Bryson fan but the last 3 weeks it’s been hard to root for him. It’s not hard to be respectful.”

DeChambeau returned to play this week at the World Golf Classic at TPC Southwind. He had a classic Bryson moment on Thursday, when he tried to get a drop due to an anthill being close to his ball.

Even Spiranac can admit that DeChambeau is highly entertaining to watch.

“I can’t believe I’m going to say this but I missed watching Bryson play. It’s pure entertainment,” she wrote on Twitter.

She’s not wrong. Like him or hate him, Bryson is highly entertaining and, ultimately, good for the sport.

It’ll be interesting to see what Bryson we get when the PGA Championship tees off next week.