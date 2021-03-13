Golf doesn’t have a fifth major championship, but if Lee Westwood wins The Players Championship this weekend, Paige Spiranac would be on board with calling it major No. 5.

Westwood, 47, is one of the most-accomplished golfers in the sport to have never won a major championship. The England native has 44 professional wins and spent 22 weeks as the No. 1 player in the world back in 2010-11.

This weekend, Westwood is very much in contention at The Players Championship. He’s currently leading the field at -9 and is set to tee off later this afternoon.

Spiranac made it clear that she’s pulling for Westwood to win this weekend.

“The only way I’ll consider The Players to be the fifth major is if Lee Westwood wins. That way we can call him a major champ,” she tweeted.

Westwood is among the most-liked golfers on tour, so there are likely several others who feel similarly to Spiranac.

The English golfer is set to tee off at 2 p.m. E.T. on Saturday afternoon in the third round of The Players Championship.

This afternoon’s round will be airing on NBC.