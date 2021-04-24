Earlier this week, Tiger Woods gave fans something they’ve been waiting for since they learned of his car accident: a photo of himself.

Fans finally got to see the 15-time major champion and how his recovery is going so far. In a post he published to Instagram, fans can see Woods standing with crutches and a boot on his right leg.

He also has a friend with him.

Fans of course loved seeing Tiger back on his feet for the first time since the accident. People flocked to social media to give their reactions, one of which came from beloved former golfer Paige Spiranac.

The social media superstar had a similar reaction to most fans. “Great to see Tiger against and also look at his pup not leaving his side,” she said on Twitter.

Great to see Tiger again and also look at his pup not leaving his side pic.twitter.com/ZdCsk8Bte9 — Paige Spiranac (@PaigeSpiranac) April 23, 2021

Woods posted the photo from his home golf course, which is also under renovation. Just last week, fans noticed that the course at Woods’ house was undergoing serious construction, which of course led to some social media speculation.

“My course is coming along faster than I am 😃,” Woods posted in the caption of the picture. “But it’s nice to have a faithful rehab partner, man’s best friend.”

We might not see him back on the course any time soon – or at all – but it’s just nice to see he’s feeling well enough move at this point.