Paige Spiranac Addresses Tiger Woods’ Future In Golf

Tiger Woods continues to recover from his serious car accident that left him with multiple leg injuries. The 15-time major champion rolled off the road in Southern California in late February. Woods had to be extracted from his car and underwent multiple emergency surgeries.

Of course, all that matters with Woods right now is that he’s recovering and getting healthy.

However, Woods is also a legendary professional athlete and it’s fair to wonder when – or if – he’ll return to the professional game.

Popular social media personality Paige Spiranac shared her thoughts on her Playing A Round podcast.

“You look at everyone who counted him out and then he won the 2019 Masters and it was like the comeback of the century. So if anyone can do it, Tiger can do it,” Spiranac said.

“You’re not going to know until we see him again and then we’ll know that he is coming back or not.

“I think that this question was getting a lot of heat, and of course it’s the most important thing he can hug his kids again, but we all want to see Tiger playing and healthy and happy.

“You look at his life and everything he has been through and it’s sad, I just feel bad for him.”

We haven’t heard much from Tiger, though he did appreciate last week’s tribute from PGA Tour players.

It is hard to explain how touching today was when I turned on the tv and saw all the red shirts. To every golfer and every fan, you are truly helping me get through this tough time. — Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) March 1, 2021

Get well soon, Tiger.