Paige Spiranac Reacts To Sophia Popov’s British Open Win

Another weekend of golf means another weekend of social media sensation Paige Spiranac tweeting about golf. It is tradition at this point.

For Spiranac and other golf aficionados, this weekend featured two prominent tournaments to keep an eye on. On the PGA Tour, there’s The Northern Trust, which is finishing this afternoon in Boston.

On the LPGA Tour, there was the AIG Women’s Open at Royal Troon. That event is over, with 27-year-old German Sophia Popov winning the women’s British Open to record her first major championship.

Popov had never finished above 57th place in a major before this weekend. She entered the Women’s Open ranked 304th in the world and nearly gave up golf last year. Her improbable win was not lost on Paige Spiranac.

“Sophia Popov almost quit golf last year and now she’s a major champion,” Spiranac wrote on Twitter. “Golf is a crazy game.”

We now await Paige Spiranac’s thoughts on the finish of The Northern Trust. Dustin Johnson is in the lead at -22, five strokes ahead of Harris English and Scottie Scheffler.

You can watch the final round of The Northern Trust on CBS and the Golf Channel.