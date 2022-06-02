Paige Spiranac Video Goes Viral: Golf World Reacts

The Memorial Tournament is set to take place at Muirfield Village in Dublin, Ohio this week.

The prestigious golf club, located just outside of Columbus, Ohio, is known for its delicious milkshakes.

So, former professional golfer turned sports media personality Paige Spiranac decided to make some this week.

Unsurprisingly, the video went viral, with nearly 5,000 likes on social media.

Not everyone liked it, though.

"How can anybody take her seriously?" one fan tweeted.

Spiranac was quick to clap back at the critics, though.

"There’s so many horrible things happening in this world and life is hard so I like to create content that makes people smile. Is it stupid? Yes. Is it meant to be taken seriously? No. If I’m keeping you guys entertained and happy then I’m doing my job," she wrote.

If you don't like it, you don't have to watch.

The Memorial is set to begin on Thursday.