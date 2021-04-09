Paige Spiranac Weighs In On Controversial Abraham Ancer Scoring Ruling

Golf fans were collectively up in arms at the two-stroke penalty assessed to Abraham Ancer following the first round of The Masters earlier today.

Upon further review, the 30-year-old Ancer was called for grounding his club in a bunker on the 15th hole, which earned him the penalty. As a result, instead of finishing one stroke over par for the day, he shot three-over.

The decision against Ancer seemed ticky-tacky at best, and Paige Spiranac agreed. The social media golf sensation blasted the ruling on Twitter tonight.

“This is b——t. Let’s all collectively root for Ancer tomorrow,” she wrote.

We’re going to guess that most fans agree with Spiranac. Maybe Ancer did break a rule by the strictest, literal interpretation after zooming in on video, but it is lame nonetheless.

Here’s hoping he plays well tomorrow and that the extra two strokes don’t mean the difference between missing and making the cut.

As it stands, Justin Rose is atop the leaderboard at August after shooting a blistering -7 on Thursday. He’ll look to keep that up when the second round of The Masters gets underway on Friday.