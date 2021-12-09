Paige Spiranac Weighs In On Controversial Golf Debate

Earlier this week, former professional golfer and current analyst Paige Spiranac gave a definitive answer on a longstanding question.

Should a hole-in-one count if it’s done on a Par 3 course instead of a normal course? Given the fact that’s it’s a Par 3 course, there are more chances to make a hole-in-one in a respective round.

However, shouldn’t a hole in one be a hole-in-one? Paige Spiranac thinks so. Former professional tennis player Mardy Fish took to Twitter with this specific question to finally find the answer.

Spiranac said, “yes.”

Yes — Paige Spiranac (@PaigeSpiranac) December 9, 2021

Not everyone agrees, though. A 2019 article from Golf.com pointed out the 21 ways a hole-in-one does not really count as a hole-in-one.

Among the 21 ways was on a Par 3 course.

Yes, technically you are playing an actual course and registering a legitimate score, but there’s something about it that doesn’t feel right. True holes-in-one are registered on golf courses where par 3s are few-and-far between.

Should it count?