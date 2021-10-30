Paige Spiranac’s Halloween Costume Is Going Viral

Halloween sits just under 12 hours away, but the costumes are already flying around social media.

Earlier this week, ESPN’s Mina Kimes stole the headlines with her costume. Kimes dressed up at American gymnast Sunisa Lee, who burst onto the scene at the Olympics in Tokyo just a few months ago with a gold medal.

Kimes isn’t the only one making headlines with her costume, though. On Saturday morning, former professional golfer and current analyst Paige Spiranac took to Twitter to show off her costume.

The social media superstar decided to roll with a timely costume: Harley Quinn. Earlier this summer, actress Margot Robbie reprised her role as Quinn in the The Suicide Squad and stole the show.

Now it’s Spiranac’s turn to steal the show.

Here’s her costume.

Spiranac is no stranger to going viral on social media. Her Instagram has over three millions followers and she has over 500,000 followers on Twitter as well.

However, she said she’s been paying more attention to her podcast lately.

“Hi friends, it’s been awhile! Although I’ve been slacking on IG, I’ve been stepping it up with my @playingaroundpodcast. I always tell people that my YouTube channel and my podcast is the best way to get to know me,” she wrote on Instagram.

While her podcast likely gets plenty of listens, her posts on Instagram and Twitter probably get more engagement.