Paige Spiranac’s Response To Male Golf Fan Is Going Viral

Paige Spiranac is one of the biggest voices on golf Twitter, as the social media star has more than 350,000 followers on the platform. She’s even bigger on Instagram, where she’s closing in on three million followers.

The former college golfer is not only a big-time social media personality, but she’s a pretty great golfer, too. Her handicap is close to zero, after all.

Unsurprisingly (and disappointingly), Spiranac still has to deal with unruly fans who like to question her ability and her knowledge of the game.

Spiranac is well prepared to disarm those fans, though. The social media star described such a situation on Twitter this week.

“I had a guy tell me I didn’t know anything about golf. He asked me what my handicap was and I said +2. He confidently said he was a +17,” she tweeted.

Spiranac then noted that she typically just tells people she’s a scratch golfer.

For those unaware, a plus handicap means you typically score better than whatever the course rating is. A plus-17 handicap is of course absurd and clearly not valid.

“I just say I’m scratch. It’s easier than explaining what a plus handicap is,” she tweeted.

Lesson learned: Don’t come at Paige with golf talk unless you’re more than prepared.