Paige Spiranac’s Tweet About Brooks Koepka Is Going Viral

On Thursday morning, Brooks Koepka teed it up at the Masters, which was an accomplishment in itself.

The four-time major champion is playing in The Masters this week despite undergoing knee surgery just one month ago. One of the most dangerous golfers in the world when it comes to major championships shocked the golf world when he announced that he would be playing in the event.

ESPN’s Scott Van Pelt reported earlier in the week that Koepka had undergone surgery to re-attach his kneecap. That’s right, he’s playing at one of the biggest tournaments in the world less than a month after significant surgery.

The injury is forcing Koepka to change the way he picks up the ball and reads putts on the greens. That in turn is making for some interesting movement from the star golfer as he makes his way around the course.

Social media star Paige Spiranac had an incredible comment about one of Brooks’ positions as he was trying to set the ball down for a putt.

“Me on IG trying to get likes,” she said on Twitter.

As for his play on the course, Brooks started out very well. Over the opening nine holes of the day, Koepka found himself at even par and among the leaders.

However, the back nine hasn’t been as kind. He added four bogeys over the first five holes on the back nine and currently sits at four-over par.