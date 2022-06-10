Paige Spiranac's Tweet About Greg Norman Going Viral

Greg Norman, the CEO of LIV Golf Investments, was generating headlines this Thursday due to a bizarre incident with a reporter.

Renown writer Alan Shipnuck texted Norman that he was "muscled out" of Phil Mickelson's press conference by a couple of his "goons."

Norman responded, "Did not hear. Thanks for letting me know."

Well, it turns out Norman was actually aware of this dilemma prior to these text messages. Footage showed that he actually was near Shipnuck when this entire situation unfolded.

A picture of Norman standing in the background of all this madness has become a meme on Twitter over the past 24 hours, and golf influencer Paige Spiranac is the latest person to take full advantage of this trend.

Spiranac posted the photo of Norman on Twitter with this caption: "My face when men actually believe I would reach out on a private fan account to ask them for a relationship and an iTunes gift card on google hangouts."

This tweet from Spiranac has over 1,900 likes in just a few hours.

Spiranac probably won't be the last person to use this picture of Norman this weekend.