Paige Spiranac’s Tweet About Wearing Masks Is Going Viral

Popular Instagram golfer Paige Spiranac has weighed in on the topic of wearing/not wearing masks.

Masks have become a major topic of discussion in the United States in recent weeks. Some states are starting to see spikes in positive COVID-19 cases as they’ve begun to open things up.

This has caused many to proclaim how important it is to wear masks, especially if you’re going somewhere with a lot of people. Not everyone is OK with wearing masks, though, as viral Twitter videos have shown.

Spiranac, who has nearly 3 million followers on Instagram, has voiced her opinion on masks. Unsurprisingly, her take on the matter is going viral.

“Guys refusing to wear masks but will shame women for going braless under their shirts,” Spiranac tweeted.

“Consensus is masks on, bras off.”

Her mask tweets have been liked nearly 4,000 times. Spiranac then responded to a fan about the “conversion chart.”

“I can use fabric from all the bras I won’t be using to make masks,” she tweeted back.

One Spiranac follower admitted that his mind on masks has been changed. “I’ve officially changed my stance on masks,” he wrote.

“Then my job here is done,” Spiranac wrote back.

Listen to Paige, wear a mask.