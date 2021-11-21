Paige Spiranac’s Tweet About Tiger Woods Is Going Viral

Golf fans like Paige Spiranac have been buzzing this morning after Tiger Woods posted video of himself back on the course, taking a full swing.

Woods is still recovering from serious leg injuries suffered when he wrecked his car last February. But the new video unsurprisingly has fueled hopes he will eventually come back.

Spiranac was willing to go a step further though when she saw the clip. Not only does she think Tiger is returning to play, she thinks he will win another major tournament.

He’s winning another major pic.twitter.com/rLPFs3rMol — Paige Spiranac (@PaigeSpiranac) November 21, 2021

Too ambitious a prediction? Probably at this point, but we can’t blame her or anyone else of being excited about the possibility of Tiger getting back out there.

Obviously he still has a ways to go, but if Tiger continues at this rate, he could be playing tournament golf in 2022.

That would be a pretty wild turnaround considering where he was after his car crash.