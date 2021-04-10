It’s been an incredible weekend of action at the 2021 Masters from Augusta National. But it just hasn’t been the same without Tiger Woods on the course. Paige Spirinac, like the rest of us, wishes he was playing.

Woods, of course, isn’t playing this weekend. The five-time Masters winner is still recovering from injuries he sustained from a car crash back in February. It’s still unclear when he’ll return to the sport.

While many other notable players are still competing at Augusta National this weekend, it just isn’t the same without Woods. Some fans even spent a good portion of Saturday remembering Woods’ epic comeback in the 2019 Masters.

Spirinac is one of many who wishes the 45-year-old was playing at Augusta this weekend. Let’s hope he can return by next year.

I miss Tiger playing — Paige Spiranac (@PaigeSpiranac) April 10, 2021

Tiger Woods has produced some of the most memorable moments in the Masters’ history. Several of those moments include his first ever Masters win in 1997 at the age of just 21, the ‘chip’ at 16 in 2005 and of course his triumph of Augusta in 2019 which marked his 15th major title.

We’re all hoping Woods can return to the Masters in 2022 and don the iconic red Nike sweater and black slacks. First, he needs to get healthy and recover from the injuries he sustained in a car accident earlier this year.

Paige Spiranac, meanwhile, seems to be enjoying this weekend of action. She even poked fun at Bryson DeChambeau on Friday after DeChambeau struggled in the first round.