Patrick Mahomes Reacts To Dustin Johnson Winning The Masters

Dustin Johnson ran away with the Masters on Sunday, winning by five strokes and claiming his first green jacket.

The 36-year-old played well all weekend long, becoming the first player to ever shoot 65 twice at August National. He ended at 20-under par, setting another record at one of the sport’s most coveted tournaments.

After Johnson reached another important career milestone, congratulations for his impressive victory and season started to flow in on social media.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes became one of the first to congratulate the golfer for his huge win at the 2020 Masters on Sunday.

“Congrats!! @DJohnsonPGA hell of a year and tournament! @TheMasters,” Mahomes tweeted on Sunday afternoon.

Game clearly recognizes game, no matter what the sport. Fans will definitely be pleased that Mahomes was tuning into golf’s last major championship this year.

With the win at Augusta National, Johnson added to one the best seasons of his impressive career. After reaching No.1 in the world, the 36-year-old also won the Tour Championship at the beginning of the September.

But to win the Masters is a dream come true for Johnson. The win marks Johnson’s second Major Championship victory following the 2016 U.S. Open.

Mahomes actually has the weekend off with the Chiefs on bye. Kansas City started off the season strong at 8-1, as they try to defend their Super Bowl championship from last year.

Now we’ll just have to wait and see if Johnson will repay the favor with a tweet when Mahomes inevitably wins another big game.

