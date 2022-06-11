Patrick Reed Makes Official Decision On PGA Tour Future

CHARLOTTE, NC - MAY 04: Patrick Reed plays his tee shot on the 14th hole during the second round of the 2018 Wells Fargo Championship at Quail Hollow Club on May 4, 2018 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)

Former Masters champion Patrick Reed is the latest marquee name to ditch the PGA Tour for the LIV Golf Invitational Series. The move was officially announced on Saturday.

During an interview with Arlo White this afternoon, Reed opened up about his decision.

"I'm super excited," Reed said. "Just the thought of being able to be a part of an evolution and change in golf, for the better, is unbelievable. I've been watching all weekend, just the format and the way everything is. I'm super excited and can't wait to be a part of it."

Reed then revealed why he's a fan of LIV Golf's format.

"It's refreshing to see team golf again. It brings you back to the good old days in college. It also brings you back to the Ryder Cup and the Presidents Cup. You're out there not just playing for yourself but for your team."

Reed, 31, has earned roughly $37 million during his time on the PGA Tour.

The terms of Reed's contract with LIV Golf aren't available yet, but we'd imagine he received a nice payday to join the Saudi-backed league.