Patrick Reed Appears To Use Burner Account To Complain About Today’s Rules Controversy

For the second time in two years, Patrick Reed finds himself at the center of a PGA rules controversy.

On the par-4, 10th hole of the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines on Saturday, Reed hooked his approach shot into the left rough. In response to some recent rainfall, the tournament had implemented the PGA lift-clean-and-place rule — stating that a player is allowed to remove and clean their ball should it become embedded on impact.

Upon arrival at his third shot, Reed quickly picked up the ball after deeming it under the surface of the ground. Both Reed and a nearby volunteer believed the ball hadn’t bounced before reaching its final rest place — but, video replay showed otherwise. The rule states a player can only improve their lie should the ball stop off the fly.

Reed had already moved his ball by the time he called a rules official over. After close inspection by the official, Reed was granted a free drop and saved par on the hole.

Here’s a full look at the sequence:

The full exchange as Patrick Reed takes embedded ball relief on No. 10. pic.twitter.com/gSPH6PrAoW — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) January 30, 2021

After the round, PGA officials deemed Reed’s approach to the situation “textbook.”

If this were any other player, the golf world likely would’ve given them a pass. But, Reed has developed an infamous reputation as a “cheater” through his career on the PGA Tour.

Back in 2019 during the Tiger Woods’s Hero World Challenge, Reed was caught in a blatant attempt to improve his lie in a bunker before a shot. As a result, the 2018 Masters champion was hit with a two-stroke penalty and an unshakeable reputation.

Golf Twitter took today’s events and ran with them. Reed was blasted on social media for what looked like yet another attempt to improve his lie on Saturday.

In an embarrassing scene of events, it looks like Reed forgot to switch to his burner account before defending himself on Twitter this evening. The golfer looked to tweet an aggressive defense of his actions before quickly deleting it and posting the same all-caps message from a different account just one minute later.

Starting to think those accounts might be coming from the same device — Jacob Hallex (@jacob_hallex) January 31, 2021

With a swirling flurry of accusations likely clouding his brain, Patrick Reed heads into Sunday’s round with a tie for the lead at 10 under.