Paulina Gretzky Has Message For Critics Of Her Instagram Content

Over the years, Paulina Gretzky has heard from critics all over the world calling her out for the content on her social media pages.

Gretzky, the daughter of NHL legend Wayne Gretzky, said the most common criticism comes from those who think she’ll upset her father. Well, she has a message for those people.

He doesn’t care what she posts on Instagram. The model made a visit to the Pillows and Beer podcast to chat with her friends, Southern Charm stars Austin Kroll and Craig Conover.

During the conversation, she sent a clear message about her Instagram account.

From Hollywood Life:

The haters ‘are like, Wayne would be so upset. I’m like… my dad is not looking at my Instagram right now. My dad is like, ‘I love you.’ He’s just not,” Paulina said on the May 19 episode of the podcast.

Later in the podcast, she also spoke about how her husband, star golfer Dustin Johnson, reacts to her social media presence. He too doesn’t really care what she posts.

However, there was one thing he reportedly put a stop to. According to Gretzky, Playboy approached her for a photo shoot. DJ reportedly agreed to pay her the same sum not to do the shoot.