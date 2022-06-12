Paulina Gretzky Reveals Her Dad's First Impression Of Dustin Johnson
Meeting your significant other's parents can be an extremely intimidating experience. Now, imagine that one of your significant other's parents is the greatest hockey player of all-time.
That's what Dustin Johnson had to deal with when he met Paulina Gretzky's parents.
Paulina Gretzky is the daughter of legendary NHL star Wayne Gretzky. However, Wayne was apparently a big fan of DJ from the jump.
On Sunday, a fan asked Paulina to share her dad's opinion on Johnson after their first meeting.
"He told me I should marry him," Paulina revealed on Instagram.
That's pretty serious praise from The Great One.
Dustin and Paulina have been together for several years. They finally tied the knot this spring.