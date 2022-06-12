Paulina Gretzky Reveals Her Dad's First Impression Of Dustin Johnson

PARIS, FRANCE - SEPTEMBER 29: Dustin Johnson of the United States and partner Paulina Gretzky during the morning fourball matches of the 2018 Ryder Cup at Le Golf National on September 29, 2018 in Paris, France. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Meeting your significant other's parents can be an extremely intimidating experience. Now, imagine that one of your significant other's parents is the greatest hockey player of all-time.

That's what Dustin Johnson had to deal with when he met Paulina Gretzky's parents.

Paulina Gretzky is the daughter of legendary NHL star Wayne Gretzky. However, Wayne was apparently a big fan of DJ from the jump.

On Sunday, a fan asked Paulina to share her dad's opinion on Johnson after their first meeting.

"He told me I should marry him," Paulina revealed on Instagram.

7 Mar 1997: Center Wayne Gretzky of the New York Rangers stands on the ice during a game against the Los Angeles Kings at the Great Western Forum in Inglewood, California. The Rangers won the game 6-2. Mandatory Credit: Elsa Hasch /Allsport

That's pretty serious praise from The Great One.

Dustin and Paulina have been together for several years. They finally tied the knot this spring.