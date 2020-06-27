On Saturday morning, the world’s best golfers took to TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, CT for the third round of the Travelers Championship.

One of the biggest moves on the day came from former World No. 1 Dustin Johnson. He entered the day seven shots back of the leader – Phil Mickelson.

However, when DJ walked off the course on Saturday afternoon, he was just one back of the leader – Brendon Todd. Johnson fired a nine-under, 61 on the day to complete his best round in years.

He carded nine birdies in total, with no bogeys en route to posting the best round of the day and the second-best round of the tournament thus far. Following his tremendous third round, Johnson’s girlfriend, Paulina Gretzky sent the star golfer a message.

It was clear she was watching the surge he was making on moving day. She rarely takes to Instagram, but posted a photo of the couple this afternoon.

Johnson hasn’t won on the PGA Tour in over a year. In February 2019, Johnson bested a strong field at the WGC-Mexico Championship, winning by five strokes over Rory McIlroy.

However, since then, he’s struggled to find the form that had him at No. 1 in the world. Over the past few rounds, he seems to have found some mojo on the course and now sits in solid position to secure his 21st PGA Tour win.

He’ll be back on the course Sunday afternoon.