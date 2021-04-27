On Tuesday afternoon, golfing star Rickie Fowler learned that he would be able to participate in the PGA Championship.

Over the past few months, it’s been a wild ride for Fowler. At one time a top-10 player in the world, Fowler has seen his ranking tank over the past few months and he now sits at No. 111.

After falling that far, there were questions about whether or not he’d be able to play in the PGA Championship. He decided to skip the Valspar Championship this weekend which sparked speculation.

He needed to perform well at the Valspar Championship if he wanted to play in the PGA Championship. However, according to Golf Digest, the PGA Championship extended Fowler a special invitation to play.

Earlier this season, golf legend and analyst Nick Faldo took some heat for what he said about Fowler.

At the time, Faldo joked that if Fowler missed the Masters, it would give him plenty of time to “shoot another six commercials that week“. After Faldo’s comments went viral, Fowler responded.

“Yeah, I know where Nick was trying to come from with that,” Fowler said in response to Faldo’s comments. “It’s like competitor-to-competitor, you know, you’re trying to needle each other and try to get each other going kind of thing.”

Fowler failed to qualify for the Masters, an event he played in every year from 2011-2020. He would have missed the PGA Championship this year, if not for a special invitation.

It’s been a rough year for Fowler, who remains a fan favorite. Hopefully he can turn things around with a good showing at Kiawah in late May.