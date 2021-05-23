The Spun

Tee Times For PGA Championship Leaders Phil Mickelson, Brooks Koepka Announced

The 2021 PGA Championship competition heated up this afternoon during an entertaining third-round Saturday.

Heading into today’s round, Phil Mickelson and Louis Oosthuizen shared the lead at 5-under. With their final grouping now in the clubhouse, it’s time to see where the leaderboard currently stands.

Now the solo leader, Mickelson holds the No. 1 position at 7-under after posting an impressive 2-under 70 on the day. Through three rounds, the 50-year-old five-time major champion has a scorecard reading 70, 69, 70.

Trailing closely behind Mickelson is 2018 PGA Championship winner Brooks Koepka at 6-under. The 31 year old recorded an impressive 2-under 70. The pair is set to tee off at 2:30 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Oosthuizen remained even on the day and now holds solo third at 5-under. Kevin Streelman follows closely behind at 4-under after a 2-under score on the day. They’ll tee off at 2:20 p.m.

Superstar golfers Jordan Spieth and Rickie Fowler both posted outstanding rounds to get to even par after nearly missing the weekend cut. Spieth shot a field-best 68 and Fowler logged a solid 3-under 69. They’re paired together, and will tee off at 1:20 p.m.

With the volatile nature of scoring on the course this week, tomorrow Sunday finish should feature some pretty exciting moments.


