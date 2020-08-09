PGA Championship Playoff Rules: Here’s How A Winner Is Decided

We appear to be in store for one incredible finish at the PGA Championship this evening.

As of writing at 7:30 p.m. E.T., there are currently five golfers tied at -10. Scottie Scheffler, Collin Morikawa, Jason Day, Dustin Johnson and Paul Casey all have a share of the lead. Right behind them, there are six golfers at either -9 or -8.

It’s looking like we’re going to have a playoff, possibly (probably?) with more than two golfers.

Every major tournament has a different rule for its playoff. Here’s how the PGA Championship playoff works.



The format for the PGA Championship play-off is a three hole aggregate strokeplay and is played as soon as the final players finish their fourth round. The player with the lowest score after the three holes is the winner. In the event that the players still can’t be separated then they will enter a sudden death play-off until a winner can be determined.

Golf Monthly had some details on how the playoff will work at the 2020 PGA Championship course:

The three-hole aggregate playoff will take place over holes 16, 17 and 18 at TPC Harding Park, which are a short par-4 at 336 yards, a 171 yard par-3 and then the demanding dogleg-left 480 yard par-4 18th. If a tie still remains after the three holes it will go to sudden death, starting at 18 and then 16, 17 and 18 repeated until a winner is determined.

Paige Spiranac tweeted earlier Sunday that she wants to see a playoff between Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka. It doesn’t look like that’ll happen, as Koepka is struggling mightily in his final round. But the powerful DeChambeau remains in contention at -8.

Give me a Brooks vs Bryson playoff — Paige Spiranac (@PaigeSpiranac) August 9, 2020

Who do you want to see in the PGA Championship playoff?

The final round of the tournament is currently airing on CBS. It’s looking like we’re in store for a late evening of major golf.