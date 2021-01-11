Breaking: PGA Announces Official Decision On Trump National

Earlier today, Golfweek’s Eamon Lynch speculated that the PGA of America was on the verge of moving a major tournament scheduled to be held at one of President Trump’s golf courses.

The 2022 PGA Championship was scheduled to be hosted by Trump National Bedminster golf club in New Jersey. Lynch was hearing that the tournament will be moved after what happened at the U.S. Capitol this week.

Golfweek’s Eamon Lynch explained what will likely happen in his latest column:

“The odds that ’22′s PGA Championship will happen as scheduled in New Jersey are about as good as the chances of you or I winning it. Seth Waugh, the PGA of America’s CEO, was a banker and has an alert eye for high-risk exposure. He knows that Trumpism is likely to be an equally incendiary force in the ’22 midterm elections and that any affiliation is poisonous. Waugh will be forced to move the event and face down a small but vocal faction of his membership who remain true believers. Moving its major from Trump National has been debated internally at the PGA for more than two years, but executives have been reluctant to antagonize a famously vindictive man who controls the Internal Revenue Service. Such concerns melt away in 10 days, if not sooner,” he wrote.

The move is now official. The PGA of America announced the decision on Sunday night.

“The PGA of America Board of Directors voted tonight to exercise the right to terminate the agreement to play the 2022 PGA Championship at Trump Bedminster,” PGA of America president Jim Richerson announced.

The PGA Championship is one of four major tournaments played every year. It will have a new home in 2022, though.