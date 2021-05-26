Look: Ian Poulter Reacts To All Of The Golf Drama

Once again, the NFL and PGA worlds will mix it up on the course this summer. Bryson DeChambeau and Aaron Rodgers join the fray, to face the Phil Mickelson and Tom Brady team that lost to Tiger Woods and Peyton Manning in The Match last year. The announcement, and a wave of memes from Brady, referencing Brooks Koepka‘s clear disdain for DeChambeau, has the golf world on fire.

Everyone’s feelings about DeChambeau, who has quickly become the most polarizing figure on tour, seem authentic. There is also plenty of incentive for players to embrace some wrestling-style back-and-forth off the course.

Last month, it was reported that the PGA is set to establish the “Player Impact Program,” an annual fund of $40 million that will be divvied up between the 10 players that are deemed the most popular and best at driving positive attention to the sport. When you see Koepka and DeChambeau going back and forth, it clearly helps their metrics.

Koepka’s second-place finish to Phil Mickelson at the PGA Championship, and viral moment featuring DeChambeau, clearly don’t hurt their efforts. In response to the wave of memes and Twitter clapbacks today from all involved surrounding The Match, Ian Poulter had a pretty great meme, with Koepka and DeChambeau’s heads photoshopped onto a WWE photo. A third wrestler in featured, with a “Poults” back tattoo, which makes it all the better.

Me trying to get in on the Player Impact Fund action…@BKoepka @b_dechambeau give us all a chance…🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/orTIkVkoTf — Ian Poulter (@IanJamesPoulter) May 26, 2021

The ranking is a bit controversial, especially for those who considered the fact that the PGA’s money leaderboard a true picture of which players performed the best. This obviously distorts that. There’s a fair chance that Tiger Woods will finish No. 1 every year until he retires, even as he recovers from a car accident, and likely misses tournaments for the foreseeable future.

According to Golfweek, the ranking will be comprised of metrics, including FedEx Cup points ranking, Google search popularity, Nielsen Brand Exposure rating, and Q Rating.

“Tiger should be No. 1 on that list no matter what,” Koepka told Golfweek about the plan after it was reported. “He’s the entire reason we’re able to play for so much money, the entire reason this sport is as popular as it is, and the reason most of us are playing. Not even close.”

Brooks Koepka is clearly is the running for that $8 million top spot, especially as he continues to recover from surgery and play the way he did this weekend.