PGA Golfer Admits He Watches College Football During Rounds

Professional athletes are just like us, they love watching their favorite teams in their respective sports too.

That was on full display this week as PGA Tour star Sam Burns made a revelation. The former LSU standout loves football and said he’s even watched Tigers games while he’s in the middle of playing.

He revealed one such instance during an appearance on Barstool’s “Fore Play” pod. During the 2019 season, he couldn’t help but watch Joe Burrow and the Tigers.

Check it out.

There’s people that love their team… then there’s @Samburns66 who watched LSU in the middle of a round on TOUR Link to today’s show, presented by @OwensMixers: https://t.co/QGoIBKr3qN pic.twitter.com/2LUbQecPH3 — Fore Play (@ForePlayPod) October 7, 2021

“In 2019 when we were really good, I remember I was playing on a Saturday,” he said. “I was playing terrible and I was in like 60th place. So I go out early and I think we have an 11:00 a.m. CT game and I had to tee off at like 9:00 a.m. or whatever. So I make the turn and I’m like, ‘alright, kickoff is about to start.’ I get my phone out, get my ESPN up and I just put my phone in my yardage book and just watch the whole first half as I way playing the back nine.”

To be fair, the 2019 LSU team was arguably the best team in college football history. They were must-watch TV during that season, so it’s not surprising Burns wanted to catch up on the action.