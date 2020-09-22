PGA Tour golfer Danny Lee has publicly apologized for his infamous six-putt during the third round of the U.S. Open last weekend.

On the final hole of the third round, Lee set himself up for what looked like a gimme putt for par. However, he missed the putt and then proceeded to implode.

When it was all said and done, Lee wound up with a quintuple-bogey nine. He later withdrew from the event due to a wrist injury.

The Danny Lee tapes have been released!! This is how a four-footer for par turns into a quintuple-bogey 9 followed by a WD with a wrist injury 😳 pic.twitter.com/OCvcqpKod4 — Dylan Dethier (@dylan_dethier) September 20, 2020

This afternoon, Lee took to Twitter to apologize for his meltdown, which he said happened when his “frustration took over me.”

“I apologize for my poor actions at U.S. Open last week,” Lee wrote. “It was very unprofessional and foolish.”

Hey, we’ve all been there on the course. Sure, Lee should have maintained his composure, but we can’t blame him for losing his cool.