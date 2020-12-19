PGA Golfer Has Hilarious Reaction To Charlie Woods’ Shot

It didn’t take long for Charlie Woods to steal the spotlight at the PNC Championship. The 11-year-old son of Tiger Woods is putting on a show in Orlando, which includes an absurd shot on the third hole of the afternoon.

Charlie ripped a beautiful shot with a 5-wood from roughly 175 yards out. This attempt from Charlie was so impressive that moments after he connected with the ball you could hear Tiger say “Awesome shot!”

That ball from Charlie landed just a few feet away from the hole for eagle. A couple of minutes later, the 11-year-old phenom knocked in the only eagle of the day so far at the PNC Championship.

Golf fans around the world are salivating over Charlie’s potential. He’s been so exciting to watch this afternoon that current members on the PGA Tour are tweeting about him.

Eddie Pepperell had the funniest response to Charlie’s shot, sarcastically tweeting “I’m beginning to hate Charlie already.”

I’m beginning to hate Charlie already. — Eddie Pepperell (@PepperellEddie) December 19, 2020

Pepperell’s tweet can be perceived in one of two ways. Either he’s just in awe of Charlie already being so skilled at 11 years old, or he’s poking fun at the fact that Tiger’s son is already the topic of conversation in the world of golf.

This afternoon is just getting started for Charlie, so it’s very possible he might have a few more jaw-dropping shots left in him.