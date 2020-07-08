PGA Of America Reportedly Makes Decision On 2020 Ryder Cup

On Tuesday night, ESPN reported the PGA of America made an official decision on the 2020 Ryder Cup.

Unfortunately for golf fans scheduled to attend the event, that won’t be happening. Golf insider Bob Harig reported the 2020 Ryder Cup will be rescheduled until 2021.

An announcement from the PGA of America is expected to come on Wednesday. It was an expected development, but one that hurts nonetheless – especially considering how well the PGA’s restart to the season has done in terms of viewership.

Then again, the Ryder Cup wouldn’t be the Ryder Cup as we’ve come to know it unless fans were allowed to attend. It’s easily one of the rowdiest tournaments in golf and the intense rivalry brings out the best in the players.

Here’s more from ESPN:

A source who was not authorized to speak publicly on the matter told ESPN on Tuesday that the event, scheduled for Sept. 25-27 at Whistling Straits in Sheboygan, Wisconsin, will be delayed until the same time frame in 2021. “There will not be a Ryder Cup this year,” the source said. “The Ryder Cup will go to 2021, the Presidents Cup to 2022, and then they will alternate from there.”

Many of the best golfers from the United States and Europe suggested they wouldn’t want to play unless fans could attend. In the end, they got their wish as the tournament has been postponed.

With the Ryder Cup moving to 2021, the Presidents Cup will move back to 2022 – which impacts the 2022 Ryder Cup in Rome.

The 2022 Ryder Cup will now be moved back a year as well.