A tragic scene unfolded at a golf course outside of Philadelphia earlier this week when a PGA professional passed away.

According to a report from Golf Digest, Justin Riegel was killed in a tragic accident on Wednesday. Riegel, 38, was killed tree crashed into Philmont Country Club’s pro shop and cart barn following a thunderstorm.

The course professional was helping to bring golf carts inside during the storm. “The storm blew in and everyone was rushing in, and before we knew it a tree fell,” Philmont employee Kelli Patrick told 6ABC.com.

Riegel’s girlfriend, Kate Hannon, is due to have the couple’s first child in two weeks. A GoFundMe was set up to help the family following Riegel’s passing earlier this week.

Here’s what the site says about Justin:

“Justin was one the most caring individuals you could ever come across. He was that guy who would call just to see how you’re doing and make sure everything was great in your life. Justin was so excited when he told me that Kate was pregnant and they were having a baby. Unfortunately after a horrific accident at work on Wednesday he will never have the opportunity to meet his son. Justin was not just a fantastic golf professional, but he was a special person to everyone he came in contact with.”

Riegel joined Philmont in 2019 as head pro. Not long after landing at the club, he was promoted to director of golf.

Our thoughts are with Kate and the Rigel family.