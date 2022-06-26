PGA Star Flirts With Paige Spiranac: Golf World Reacts

Paige Spiranac/Instagram.

One PGA Tour player decided to use Paige Spiranac's social media activity as an opportunity to flirt with the former professional golfer.

Grayson Murray, who had a bit of a meltdown at the U.S. Open, responded to Spiranac's comment on his club toss.

The New York Post believes it was Murray taking his shot with Spiranac.

Fresh off his club toss at the US Open last weekend, Murray tweeted at Spiranac on Monday after the golf influencer referenced the incident on social media.

“Let’s see your club throw Paige,” Murray tweeted in response to Spiranac’s video, which was captioned, “Love a good club throw.”

Well played, Grayson.

Golf fans can respect the move.

"Grayson is fast becoming one of my favourite golfers," one fan tweeted.

"When else would anyone get the chance?" another fan wondered.

Unfortunately for Grayson, Spiranac did not respond - at least not publicly.

Better luck next time, Grayson.