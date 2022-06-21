PGA Tour Announces Big Changes To Schedule For Next Year

CHARLOTTE, NC - AUGUST 08: PGA TOUR commissioner Jay Monahan speaks during a press conference prior to the 2017 PGA Championship at Quail Hollow Club on August 8, 2017 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images) Sam Greenwood/Getty Images

The PGA Tour is planning "wholesale changes" to its schedule beginning in the fall of 2023, according to a report from Golf Digest.

Come next year, the fall segment of the PGA Tour schedule will feature "eight limited-field no-cut events with $20 million purses each" for the top 50 finishers in the FedEx Cup standings from the year before.

Players outside of the top 50 will compete in alternate tournaments in order to maintain their membership cards and try to earn a higher status for 2024.

As SportBusiness's Bob Williams notes, the no-cut events with large purses and restrictive fields seems to be the PGA Tour's first attempt to mitigate the effects of the LIV Golf Tour poaching players.

"Limited-field, no-cut events is basically copying LIV Golf," Williams tweeted.

Reportedly, the PGA Tour will also go back to a calendar-based scheduling format as opposed to the wraparound structure implemented back in 2013-14.

We'll see if any further changes are announced as the landscape of professional golf continues to shift and evolve.