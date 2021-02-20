The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

PGA Tour Announces When Genesis Invitational Will Resume Play

PGA Championship flag.SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 05: A general view of the tenth hole flagstick during a practice round prior to the 2020 PGA Championship at TPC Harding Park on August 05, 2020 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

 

UPDATE: The PGA Tour announced play would resumed at 12:20 p.m. PT. However, they announced a new update – without a scheduled time to resume play.

An update should be coming at 1:30 p.m. PT.

 

ORIGINAL POST:

Earlier today, the PGA Tour suspended play at the Genesis Invitational due to high winds. Believe it or not, it’s the first time since the 2015 Open Championship that play was stopped for this reason.

The third round was paused at roughly 10 am PT, which was just a few hours after it began. Normally, wind isn’t that big of an issue that play is suspended. However, there were instances today were the ball would roll on the green strictly because of the wind. That’s something the PGA Tour wouldn’t accept.

Fortunately for those eager to watch the rest of today’s round, it sounds like play will resume shortly.

The PGA Tour released an update on the third round just moments ago, saying “Play will resume at The Genesis Invitational at 12:20 p.m. PT. ”

Stewart Williams, the meteorologist on the Tour, said the wind gusts today would be as high as 32 miles per hour.

Although the wind is going to be a factor for the rest of this Saturday, the Tour feels comfortable enough to let its players go back on the course in the very near future.

Sam Burns remains at the top of the leaderboard, but he hasn’t teed off yet today. Behind him on the leaderboard is Max Homa, who is two-under par this afternoon and just four shots back of Burns.

The third round of the Genesis Invitational is on CBS.


About Chris Rosvoglou

Chris is a writer at The Spun.