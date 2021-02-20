PGA Tour Announces When Genesis Invitational Will Resume Play

UPDATE: The PGA Tour announced play would resumed at 12:20 p.m. PT. However, they announced a new update – without a scheduled time to resume play.

UPDATE: Play is no longer resuming at 12:20. Next update will be at 1:30 p.m. PT. — PGA TOUR Communications (@PGATOURComms) February 20, 2021

An update should be coming at 1:30 p.m. PT.

ORIGINAL POST:

Earlier today, the PGA Tour suspended play at the Genesis Invitational due to high winds. Believe it or not, it’s the first time since the 2015 Open Championship that play was stopped for this reason.

The third round was paused at roughly 10 am PT, which was just a few hours after it began. Normally, wind isn’t that big of an issue that play is suspended. However, there were instances today were the ball would roll on the green strictly because of the wind. That’s something the PGA Tour wouldn’t accept.

Fortunately for those eager to watch the rest of today’s round, it sounds like play will resume shortly.

The PGA Tour released an update on the third round just moments ago, saying “Play will resume at The Genesis Invitational at 12:20 p.m. PT. ”

Play will resume at The Genesis Invitational at 12:20 p.m. PT.@PGATOUR | @thegenesisinv — PGA TOUR Communications (@PGATOURComms) February 20, 2021

Stewart Williams, the meteorologist on the Tour, said the wind gusts today would be as high as 32 miles per hour.

Although the wind is going to be a factor for the rest of this Saturday, the Tour feels comfortable enough to let its players go back on the course in the very near future.

Sam Burns remains at the top of the leaderboard, but he hasn’t teed off yet today. Behind him on the leaderboard is Max Homa, who is two-under par this afternoon and just four shots back of Burns.

The third round of the Genesis Invitational is on CBS.