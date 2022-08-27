PGA Tour Championship Currently In Weather Delay

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 08: Scottie Scheffler looks on from the 14th green during the second round of The Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 08, 2022 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Golf fans will have to wait a bit longer to watch the third round of the Tour Championship.

The PGA Tour announced Saturday that play has been suspended due to lightning in the area at East Lake Golf Club.

Fortunately, it doesn't sound like this afternoon's weather delay will be a long one.

Per the PGA Tour, players will be in position to resume the third round at 2:25 p.m. ET. Those who haven't teed off yet will have their times adjusted by one hour.

Scottie Scheffler, the FedEx Cup points leader, started the Tour Championship at 10-under par. He's currently at 19-under par, giving him a two-shot lead over Xander Schauffele.

Jon Rahm is also in the mix at 13-under par. He could make things interesting with a strong round this Saturday.

The Tour Championship will be televised on NBC once this weather delay subsides.