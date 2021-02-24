PGA Tour Commissioner Reacts To Tiger Woods’ Car Accident

The news of Tiger Woods‘ serious car accident on Tuesday was shocking to everyone who heard it, including PGA Tour, commissioner Jay Monahan.

Monahan told ESPN that he was at PGA Tour headquarters in Florida when he got word that Woods had been injured in a rollover crash in California. The 15-time major champion suffered multiple leg fractures which required surgery.

“I was shocked,” Monahan said. “I kind of had to sit down and ask the same question I had asked a second time because I wasn’t sure I completely heard what I was being told.”

In fact, Monahan made it clear that the scariest part was what he was not being told: exactly what Woods’ condition was. It took a while to get down the details of how badly Woods was hurt and what his prognosis was.

“It was early on in the process when there was still a lot of unknowns,” Monahan said. “All I knew was that he had had a really bad car accident. … [Once] we started to understand that, number one, most important, he was going to be OK and it was non-life-threatening, and two, he had serious injuries that needed to be attended to. “That’s where for me — and I think for a lot of us — there was a period where we didn’t know. You’re thinking a lot of different things and some of them are pretty scary to think about.”

Monahan would go on to say that the most important thing for Woods moving forward is his health and recovery. Whether or not he can eventually return to playing golf is secondary.

As of this morning, Woods was “awake, responsive and recovering in his hospital room.”