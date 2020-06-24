PGA Tour Commissioner Sends Clear Message After Positive Tests

A recent string of positive tests for coronavirus have surfaced ahead of the upcoming Travelers Championship.

But PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan isn’t ready to pull the plug on the Travelers, or any tournament Speaking to the media today, Monahan declared that the PGA Tour will just need to “learn to live” with the virus. He said that the virus is going to be a constant factor into events and expects many future positives.

“We need to learn to live with this virus,” Monahan said. “This virus isn’t going anywhere… You’re going to have more [positive] tests going forward.”

Brooks Koepka has already withdrawn from the tournament after his caddie tested positive for the virus. Webb Simpson and Graeme McDowell have also withdrawn “out of an abundance of caution.”

The PGA Tour had to suspend or outright cancel nearly every event between March and May due to the pandemic.

The Travelers Championship is slated to be only the third PGA Tour event since the association resumed events in June.

The first of only three majors to be competed this year will be the PGA Championship on August 9. Hopefully the worst is behind us before then.