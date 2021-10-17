The Spun

PGA Tour Getting Crushed For Today’s Television Schedule

Rory Mcilroy walking on the golf course with Rickie Fowler.AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 12: Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland walks with Rickie Fowler of the United States during the second round of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 12, 2019 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

Rory McIlroy and Rickie Fowler are playing for a title at the CJ Cup today–and no one can watch them, at least not at the beginning of the round.

The CJ Cup is being held at The Summit Club in Las Vegas, but the first two-plus hours of the final round will not be televised. Not on TV, not on the internet. Nowhere.

Considering that Fowler is in first place at -22 and McIlroy is tied for second at -19, and both are household names, it stands to reason that a lot of golf fans would like to tune in to the action in Sin City.

They can’t though, and it’s leading to the PGA Tour taking a beating on social media.

Sure, this is a Sunday in mid-October, so the event is going up against a full state of NFL games, but clearly there is an audience for The CJ Cup.

Whatever the PGA Tour’s explanation for these broadcast restrictions are, it probably won’t be enough to satisfy fans.

