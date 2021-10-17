PGA Tour Getting Crushed For Today’s Television Schedule

Rory McIlroy and Rickie Fowler are playing for a title at the CJ Cup today–and no one can watch them, at least not at the beginning of the round.

The CJ Cup is being held at The Summit Club in Las Vegas, but the first two-plus hours of the final round will not be televised. Not on TV, not on the internet. Nowhere.

Considering that Fowler is in first place at -22 and McIlroy is tied for second at -19, and both are household names, it stands to reason that a lot of golf fans would like to tune in to the action in Sin City.

They can’t though, and it’s leading to the PGA Tour taking a beating on social media.

This is correct. Rory and Rickie will be in the final group of a PGA Tour event (with a $9.5M purse) and the first 2 hours and 10 minutes of that round will not be viewable anywhere. https://t.co/6fgRyhU8Ph — No Laying Up (@NoLayingUp) October 17, 2021

@PGATOUR where's the coverage for the CJ Cup? We've got Fowler/McIlroy/Ancer paired and there's no TV coverage until 5pm?!?! Not a good look when there is 0 coverage when the leaders tee off… pic.twitter.com/3s8nPupilo — Will-o-pedia (@wlawler87z31) October 17, 2021

Only the @PGATOUR 🤦🏽‍♂️. Do they even care about fans seeing their product? #CJCup https://t.co/nOcpHQB1OE — Justin Shelley (@justintshelley) October 17, 2021

Yea but at least you can watch the first and the last par 3 on the PGA Tour App!!!! — Steven Moore (@smoore788) October 17, 2021

Let’s throw the event on TV for the back 9 only. #growthegame #clowns This is just hilarious that MTV can play ridiculousness all day but the golf channel can’t even air an invite only PGA event. — Aaron Redmond (@Detroit_BC) October 17, 2021

The only way to watch the PGA Tour at the moment. Well done @NBCGolf @PGATOUR well done. 👏👏 pic.twitter.com/UkKgOQ8MSs — Mike Jardine (@mjayjardine) October 17, 2021

@SkySportsGolf why am I paying for Sky and PGA tour coverage when i have to follow Rory and Ricky on an app to check their scores!! No point starting coverage at 10!! — 𝙎𝙩𝙚𝙥𝙝𝙚𝙣 𝘾𝙪𝙙𝙙𝙮 (@weecud) October 17, 2021

Multi Billion Dollar Sport and you folks cant even get proper TV coverage on Day 4. Soooooo are you trying to grow the sport or kill it? — d1srupt1ve (@d1srupt1ve_) October 17, 2021

Sure, this is a Sunday in mid-October, so the event is going up against a full state of NFL games, but clearly there is an audience for The CJ Cup.

Whatever the PGA Tour’s explanation for these broadcast restrictions are, it probably won’t be enough to satisfy fans.