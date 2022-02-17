PGA Tour Golfer Admits He’s Considering Saudi League

Earlier Thursday morning, a report emerged suggesting the new Saudi-backed Super Golf League has already signed 20 players.

“A very prominent Tour agent tells me the Saudi plan has always been to announce once they have signed 20 players…and they just got to 20,” golf insider Alan Shipnuck reported. “A formal kick-off is now expected the week of the Players, the PGA Tour’s flagship event.”

Just a few hours later, one PGA Tour golfer admitted that he’s been in talks with the new league. Jason Kokrak spoke with golf reporter Dan Rapoport after his round at the Genesis Invitational and seemed to suggested he’s joining the league.

“Just spoke with Jason Kokrak, who said he has been in talks with the Saudi league,” Dan Rapoport said. “Essentially said he wants to make a bunch of money so he can retire at 44 (very specific age) and watch his kids grow up. Honest if nothing else. In related news, Kokrak has GOLF SAUDI on his bag.”

While he didn’t exactly confirm that he’s heading to the new golf league, his comments seem to suggest he’s leaving the PGA Tour behind.

It’s an interesting decision for someone who has already made nearly $20 million on the PGA Tour thus far.

Star golfer Bryson DeChambeau is reportedly leaving for the new league as well. Others like Phil Mickelson, Ian Poulter and Dustin Johnson have been rumored as well – though not confirmed just yet.

Who else is heading to the new league?